Dead puppy found in discarded suitcase

Green Bay police are asking the public for help as it investigates a possible case of animal cruelty.

A city Public Works employee found a discarded suitcase in a ditch on Emmet Street. Inside the suitcase was a dead puppy.

Green Bay Animal Protection took custody of the dog, and a necropsy is planned to determine how it died.

It's described as a black and white Pitbull terrier-type. It's estimated to be 4 to 6 months old.

It was inside a blue, soft-sided suitcase with black zippers, including a large front pocket.

Anyone who has helpful information is asked to call the police department at (920) 448-3208. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or through the P3 app available on Apple's App Store or Google Play.

A statement from the police department reads, "The Green Bay Police Department is urging people to surrender unwanted pets to your local animal shelter or rescue. There are also proper ways to dispose of deceased animals other than discarding."

