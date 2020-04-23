Deadline approaches for LaFollette High School writing competition

Thousands of dollars in prize money are at stake for LaFollette High School juniors and seniors, as part of an annual writing competition.

The deadline for entering the annual Robert M. Schuster Short Prose Award competition is coming up on Monday, April 27 at midnight.

The theme of this year's contest is "persistence".

Students are asked to submit a piece of writing that can be an essay, short story, short play or speech up to 2,500 words in length. The winner will be determined by three judges -- two faculty members at LaFollette and a faculty member from another school.

Prizes will be awarded for first place, second place, third place and "best line" -- $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and $500, respectively.

The awards are administered by Madison writer David Benjamin, author of ten books, publisher of Last Kid Books, and a 1967 alumnus of LaFollette High School.

"I believe the $9,500 purse represents the largest scholarship fund in Wisconsin dedicated to young writers," Benjamin said.

In addition to monetary awards, prize winners will receive certificates or a plaque. A permanent plaque at LaFollette High School lists the winners dating back to 2018.

For more information, contact Sharyn Alden of Sharyn Alden Communications at sharynalden@gmail.com.