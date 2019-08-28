Deadly motorcycle crash in Dodge Co.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on Kellom Road near Ganske Road in the Town of Beaver Dam.

According to Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the motorcycle was making a left turn into a parking lot when it collided with a car. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.