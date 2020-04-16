One person dead after being hit by a truck on the Beltline

One person is dead after a truck crashed into them early Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the Beltline at Todd Drive heading east. There they found a person had been hit by a truck.

Police did try to save the person, but were not able to and the person was pronounced dead. The coroner was called to the scene.

Officers said the truck driver was not hurt, and is being questioned by police.

All lanes of the Beltline heading east near Todd Drive are closed as police investigate the crash, and are expected to be closed for a few more hours.

This is a developing story and NBC15 will bring you the latest as we learn more.