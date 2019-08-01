Death of Richland Co. inmate ruled accidental

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the investigation into the June death of a Richland County inmate showed it was caused by a cocaine overdose.

Grant County officials and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of 25-year-old Kevin Flint as accidental.

Authorities said on June 19, Flint was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Richland County deputies. Deputies found illegal drugs in the car, and Flint and the driver were arrested for possession.

During the investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant to conduct a body cavity search on Flint. He was transported to the Richland Hospital, and the search was conducted by trained medical personnel. He was then returned to the jail with full medical clearance.

According to officials, Flint fell ill and lost consciousness during the booking process when he returned to jail. Deputies started CPR as EMS was paged. Flint was transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Richland County authorities say they requested the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff's Department to conduct an independent investigation into Flint's death.

The death was ruled as accidental with a cause of acute cocaine intoxication.