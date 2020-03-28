Death toll from COVID-19 rises to at least 17 in Wisconsin

The death toll from the coronvirus has climbed to 17 in Wisconsin, according to new numbers released by local health departments Saturday.

While the official count released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services remains at 13 from Friday, several county health departments reported a total of four new deaths connected to the coronavirus.

So far, in south central Wisconsin, one person has died from COVID-19 in Dane County, and one person in Sauk County.

Deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in the following counties, as of Saturday afternoon:

Milwaukee Co. - 9

Ozaukee Co. - 3

Dane Co. - 1

Sauk Co. - 1

Iron Co. - 1

Waupaca Co. - 1

Fond du Lac Co. - 1

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin soared above 1,000 on Saturday, according to numbers from county health departments. Dane County now has 174 reported cases, second only to Milwaukee County, according to the Dane County's COVID-19 dashboard.

More than 15,000 people in the state have tested negative.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (Left-side) / deaths (Right-side) in our area, according to the Wisconsin DHS

Columbia 7 / 0

Dane 158 / 1

Dodge 6 / 0

Grant 1 / 0

Green 4 / 0

Iowa 3 / 0

Jefferson 8 / 0

Monroe 1 / 0

Portage 1 / 0

Richland 2 / 0

Rock 12 / 0

Sauk 11 / 1