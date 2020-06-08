More than a week of protests over police treatment of the black community has reignited a debate over police in Madison schools.

On Sunday, the Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI), called for School Resource Officers (SROs) to be removed from the city's four high schools.

MTI said schools should also hire more nurses, psychologists, social workers and counselors.

Acting Chief Vic Wahl said those new positions are important, but they cannot fully replace the work SROs do to build trust in the community.

"With students who are going to graduate and go out and be members of our community moving forward, to have some of that trust developed and connections already established early on, I think is a really critical component to our efforts," Wahl said.

Wahl added that SROs allow police to do their work more effectively at any incident at a Madison school.

"If you don't have SROs, there's still going to be times when you need to call the police to our high schools and then you'll have officers that don't have that background, don't have that knowledge, don't have those connections," he explained.

Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes has said she supports having officers in school. NBC15 reached out to Reyes and the Madison Metropolitan School District again on Monday but did not get a response right away. MMSD told NBC15 they are working on a response.