December 2019 on pace for one of the least snowiest on record

It's been a wild ride in the snowfall department for southern Wisconsin. After a snowy start to the season, the white stuff has been hard to come by. From October 28th to November 11th, 15.4 inches of snow was reported at the Dane County Regional Airport. We followed that up with just .8 of an inch of snow from November 12th to December 19th.

Believe it or not, December is the snowiest month on average with 13.5 inches of the white stuff on any given year. As of December 19th, only .5 of an inch of snow has fallen in Madison. This is extremely low and currently sits as the 6th least snowiest on record.

While winter officially begins on Saturday, wintry weather isn't anywhere to be found. Snow chances through Christmas are non-existent and remain low after that through the end of the year.

