December Outlook: Warmer & Wetter For Wisconsin

With Thanksgiving coming and going, we are full steam ahead into the month of December and the start of Meteorological Winter. Astronomical Winter will start on December 21st at 10:19 P.M.

November 2019 was one to remember and one for the record books at times. Liquid precipitation ended at 2.63 inches which is .24 of an inch above normal. Snowfall came in at 7.6 inches which was 4.0 inches above normal.

The temperature averaged 31.0 degrees, which was 5.2 degrees below normal. It was, however, the coldest start to November on record. Milder air towards the end of the month put us in the record books for the 20th coldest on record. The coldest November on record was back in 1880 with an average temperature of 26.9 degrees.

So what will the final month of 2019 bring? Early indications are that, as a whole, the month will see above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. How do we get there? Well, the early part of the month looks to be milder and drier. Compare this to the end of the month which will likely be colder and wetter/snowier.

An average December sees highs start out at 36 degrees and fall to 27. Average lows go from 21 degrees to 12. Liquid precipitation comes in at 1.74 inches. Snowfall really ramps up with 13.5 inches falling on average. While we do lose 21 minutes of sunlight, this happens by the Winter Solstice. Slowly but surely, daylight will start to increase by months end.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

