Small storm chances through end of week

If the hot and stormy weather kept you inside over the last week, you might have better luck over the next couple of days. Low humidity and sunshine will make for very pleasant conditions for late July standards. The only hiccup is isolated storm chances for a select few.

The best chance of any storm activity would be Wednesday afternoon and evening along with Friday. If you happen to get under one of these storms, the potential does exist for gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

Temperatures and humidity will steadily increase into the weekend. This will bring a much better chance of storm activity by the end of the weekend and early next week.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.