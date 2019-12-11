Decision to demolish Monona historical landmark postponed

The city of Monona Landmarks Commission is delaying the decision on tearing down a historic lakefront property.

The Frank Allis house was built in the late 1800's and recently re-named San Damiano. At the board meeting nearly a dozen people came out to let their opinions be known about a prime lakeside location.

The 14-room Frank Allis home has stood tall for over a century, but soon the Monona landmark may be in the pathway of a bulldozer.

The property owners, St. Norbert Abbey requested a permit to demolish the building.

The commission listened to Hoffman Construction representatives who said there are a lot of issues with the structure and it can cost at least $1 million to fix.

Community members voiced their concerns and said flattening a building full of rich history should be out the question.

"We who love Monona, the lake, and love living here -- we can't let that property turn into 4, 5 or 6 story condos." David Schroeder, Monona resident said.

Many people suggested at the very least the historic building should be renovated and brought back to life.

"It is a gem. I mean drive past there in the late afternoon and the sun is shining through." Schroeder said.

Committee members said they want to do a walk through to get a first-hand look at the damage before making a decision to tear it down. They also said they’d like to explore the idea of restoring the property and give it new life if it's feasible.

"We would like to try to preserve both the house and the opening space. If we could do that with the current owner, that would be a 100 percent win." Richard Bernstein, Monona Landmarks Commissioner said.

This topic will be re-visited at the next Monona Landmarks Commission Meeting.

