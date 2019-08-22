Decrease anxiety in kids and parents before school starts

"It's basically taking away the unknown and helping that child feel prepared, which makes them feel empowered and then their brain feels like 'I've got a plan, I'm ready," Dr. Marcia Slattery, UW Health Director of Anxiety and Disorders, said.

A lot of different things can make kids feel anxious before the start of school. Dr. Slattery said kids who are transitioning schools, elementary to middle and middle to high school. "That's probably the most common worries, what if I can't get my lock open, I won't get my things out of my locker. Then, I worry I'll be late, then I worry I won't know where to go and we're off. There's a lot of things of the 'what ifs' and again that's generated by the unknowns," Dr. Slattery said.

Dr. Slattery said one tip is to try to redirect the anxiety to excitement. She shares parents and communities can do that by having a back to school celebration, like Fitchburg is hosting Thursday, August 22. Another way to do this is to talk about the positives of school, what is new in the cafeteria and what clubs they can join.

"It is a really good idea for parents and communities to talk about the positive things about the school, tell your kids 'You're gonna love this part about school, etc," Dr. Slattery said.

Parents can also feel anxious leading up to the first day. There are many things to check off the to-do list and buy, it can get stressful. Dr. Slattery said, however, you need to watch how much you let your anxiety show to your kids.

"Kids will pick up on the anxiety of the parents so parents need to tone it down, they need to be sure that they're monitoring their responses to things and not convey that to further exacerbate the anxiety for kids," Dr. Slattery said.

For more information on how to shake those first day jitters, click here.