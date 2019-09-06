Decreasing clouds, pleasant temps for the blitz games!

Your weather this afternoon will feature decreasing clouds as our area of low pressure aloft drifts to the east. Tonight we'll see some clouds along with temperatures falling back to the mid 50's overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 60's to lower 70's under partly cloudy skies as many games kickoff this evening.

Saturday starts off party sunny with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A weather disturbance will pass to our south, bringing with it increased rain chances Saturday night. The best likelihood of a shower will be near the Illinois boarder.

A slight chance of a shower will continue Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. We have backed off on the rain threat on Sunday as new forecast data suggest the upper level low will pass to our south, keeping the best rain chances down to Illinois and Missouri.