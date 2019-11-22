Gun season starts Saturday for deer hunters in Wisconsin

The DNR said the deer herd is robust this year, which is why for the first time in a decade hunters will be allowed to kill does in every county. As years prior the DNR is asking hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

"As far as getting deer tested, I recommend getting every deer tested that you can. Especially if you have small kids, why subject them to that? Even though the best science out there shows it doesn't transfer over to humans, we've never had a case of it, why take that risk?" Ryan Caputo, Conservation Warden, Wisconsin Department of Resources said.

The DNR is encouraging hunters to dispose of carcasses in landfills or in trash bins that they've placed around the state to slow the spread of CWD.

Hunters can register the deer they kill on their cellphones. "The Go Wild app is a great app to have on your phone, because it's easy to just take. You can reference the regulations right there on your phone. You can take and you can register your deer, make sure you have the appropriate to where you're at," Caputo said.

This not new this year, but is different from years past when people would take the deer to registration sites. "I think that a lot of people like they either like it or they don't. Most people have been happy with the convenience factor, the fact that they don't have to take it to a registration station, that they can just do it on their phone. Traditions die hard, so it's been a little bit of an adjustment for sure. But I think overall people are liking it," Caputo said.

The deer hunting season lasts for nine days so it will end on December 1. The DNR encourages the public who are not hunting but will be in the area to make themselves visible with bright, reflective clothing.

More information about gun season in Wisconsin click here.

