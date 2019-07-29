Deer photobombs Michigan couple's engagement photos

"Don't freak out but there is a deer coming our way," said Eldina Kovacevic to a Michigan couple she was taking pictures of in Saugatuck, Michigan for their engagement.

She says she tried to warn Austin Swiercz and Dori Anne the deer was inching closer and closer, while she kept getting shots of the animal.

Kovacevic, owner of Inna Kova Photography shared the photos of the couple and the photobombing deer on Facebook on July 24.

"The deer literally came up toward the back of the couple and sniffed Austin's shirt then casually walked passed them and kept eating the grass," Kovacevic said.

Since July 24, the post has been shared more than 50,000 times.

