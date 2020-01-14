Deforest Police search for 13-year-old girl

The Deforest Police Department is asking for help in finding 13-year-old Be'yanna Covington who is reported missing.

Police say Covington was last seen leaving the Deforest Middle School with a friend Monday afternoon. She has not been heard from since.

Officials say she has been known to associate with an African-American man named Anthony or Antonio who is said to be age 20 or 21.

Anyone with information on where Be'yanna is should contact the Deforest Police Department (608) 846-6756 .