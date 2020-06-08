Defunding or dismantling the police: what that could look like in Madison

Protesters across the nation have called for defunding or dismantling police departments in the wake of George Floyd's death in custody in Minneapolis. On Sunday, the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband its police force.

Calls for similar action have been made in Madison as well. At a protest from Friday, M. Adams, Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc. listed it as one of the organization's demands.

"We’ve had three demands. One of them is defunding the police. We do not think resources should be going into things that harm our community, instead putting pro-black infrastructures and pro black institutions and projects," Adams said.

Madison Common Council president Sheri Carter said she hears the protesters' demand, but city officials have to balance keeping the city safe.

"Residents are always going to look at us for public safety," Carter said.

She added that the Common Council is keeping its options open right now. Carter also said she hopes the city, county and state can work together on the issue and collaborate to provide social services to communities.

"What can help everyone, especially people of color, rise?" Carter said she asks herself.

NBC15 also sat down with Jirs Meuris, a professor at UW-Madison and an expert on law enforcement management to explain what defunding or disbanding a police force might look like.

Meuris acknowledged racial disparities and other issues within police forces and explained that reforms like hiring diverse officers are not guaranteed to work.

"It can go both ways, it can increase racial disparities as well as reduce it," he said.

Meuris said the impact depends on how much focus a police department puts on community policing. However, he said defunding may not be the answer to the problems that exist.

"[The police] budget, sometimes even up to about 90 percent can be just paying officers," Meuris explained.

Those salaries are often under union contracts and cannot be changed. Meuris said this means defunding could take money from other programs.

"[Programs] like training, like hiring, making sure you get good people, any community policing," he listed.

Meuris said disbanding can have its own set of problems if there is not a plan to replace the role the police play.

"It really then becomes the state police that would have to step in," he said, but added that another law enforcement agency might have its own racial disparities.

Madison's Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl told NBC15 he believes a change can happen without defundnig or disbanding the police force.

"We're committed to continuous improvement, and in many ways, we're well ahead of the curve in a lot of things, in terms of who we hire, what our culture is, how diverse we are as an agency," said Wahl, adding that the agency will continue to look for ways to improve.

However, Wahl said racial disparity goes beyond the police. He cited education, poverty and income inequality as other areas where racial disparities exist in Dane County.

"Those are things that frankly, I think defunding or shrinking police will have an adverse impact on," he said.

Meuris also cited education, mental health and other disparities and said conversations about social programs could be a step in the right direction.

"Thinking about where have we under invested and what's correlated with crime," Meuris explained.