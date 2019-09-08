Delavan man faces homicide charge in fatal Milton crash

One person is dead and one man was arrested after a fatal crash in Milton early Sunday morning.

Image: MGN

A Chevrolet Colbalt, was traveling westbound on East High Street, east of the intersection with McEwan Lane when it rear-ended a legally parked dump truck at 2:56 a.m., according to the Milton Police Department.

The passenger in the vehicle was found with severe injuries and was immediately taken to Mercy Hospital by the Milton Fire Department. The passenger later died from their injuries, according to the department.

The identity of the passenger is not being released at this time until after the notification of family members. The driver received minor injuries in the crash.

It appears speeding was not a factor in the crash. However, it appears neither the driver nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts. Investigating officers believe the crash would likely have been survivable had both people inside the vehicle had been wearing their seatbelts, according to the department.

Joseph R. Overbeek, 20 of Delavan, was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death, and other traffic charges. After being treated and released for his minor injuries, Overbeek was taken to the Rock County Jail.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team and on duty patrol deputies assisted with the crash investigation. The Milton Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milton Department of Public Works also assisted.

East High Street was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.