Deli sandwich recall expanded in Wisconsin

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches sold in Wisconsin due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores in Wisconsin, as well as throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

This recall was brought to the attention of the FDA by JLM, who is expanding their recent recall to include additional sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.