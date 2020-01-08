Deli sandwiches sold in Wisconsin recalled

Listeria fears have prompted the voluntary recall of several varieties of both Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

Lipari Foods issued the recall after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA noted that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the sandwiches.

They were sold in stores in Wisconsin as well as in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The affected brands include:

Premo Wedge Ham & Cheese On Wheat Premo Wedge Egg Salad On Wheat

Premo Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat

Premo Wedge Tuna Salad On Wheat

Fresh Grab Wedge Ham/American On Wheat

Fresh Grab Wedge Egg Salad On Wheat

Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat

Fresh Grab Wedge Tuna Salad On Wheat

Fresh Grab Wedge Turkey No Cheese On Wheat

Fresh Grab Wedge Ham/American On White

See full list clusing Best by Dates, Lot#, and UPC HERE

All of the sandwiches were shipped on December 31, 2019, or later.

Anyone who bought one of the sandwiches should not eat them and either throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.