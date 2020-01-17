Delivery drivers brave wintery conditions

Friday nights mean a lot of orders for Falbo Brothers Pizzeria, but winter weather caused some slow downs for many deliveries.

“You've got to be cautious to other drivers, and drive a little bit slower. So you know your pizza's a little bit later than usual, but you've got to let people know that as well,” says Devin Malone, a delivery driver for Falbo Brothers Pizzeria.

Malone says he is used to a busy Friday night, but is not as used to snowy roadways.

“Some people say it's better to drive a little bit lower to the ground in the snow, but I don't know. It's crazy sometimes. Like I've spun out a few times, not working, but like on my way home in a snow storm caused me to spin out. Even when I'm going slow,” he says.

This being only the second or third snow storm of the season, Malone says he has not had much practice delivery driving in snowy conditions. During this weather, he says he will keep his hand on the shifter in case of emergency, and wish he was inside receiving a delivery instead.

“They're the lucky ones, I guess. I wish I was them,” he says.

