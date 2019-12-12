Delivery services urge customers to holiday ship early

Holiday shopping season is a week shorter than last year and shipping deadlines are approaching quickly.

If you still have cards and presents to mail you better hurry. USPS officials said the pressure is on to get gifts in the mail on time.

"They're all going to Texas. We do this every year," Thomas Schaeffer, Madison Resident said.

Every year for the last thirty years. Thomas Schaeffer packs up Wisconsin favorites.

"They have special requests for the sharp cheddar cheese okay. They love the sharp," Schaeffer said.

He ships them off to family members across the country for Christmas.

"They're quite fortunate, They're lucky to have us," he said.

He said the holidays are sneaking up quickly this year so he's getting the goods in the mail early and he's not the only one.

“We've been very busy at all our stations. Lines are getting a lot longer,” Bob Sheehan, USPS Customers Relations Coordinator said.

USPS officials said in the next week they are expected to process 2.5 billion pieces of mail so lines will get even longer. USPS is working hard using every mail station available to get customers in and out the door.

The mail carrier is urging customers to use a good sturdy box and print the address clearly to avoid any delays along the way, but most importantly don't miss the deadlines.

"If you mail early the chances of it getting it to your loved ones on time is a lot greater than waiting until the end," Sheehan said.

As for Thomas' family, they won't have to wait. Thomas didn't fall victim to procrastination this season so his gifts will make it under the tree before Christmas.

USPS Shipping Deadlines:

Dec. 14: USPS ground service

Dec. 18: Priority mail express

Dec. 20 First-class mail