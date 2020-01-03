Delta employees sue Lands' End alleging uniforms made them sick

More than 500 Delta Air Lines employees are suing Lands' End, alleging that the uniforms it provided to the airline are causing some workers to have health issues.

The lawsuit claims the uniforms pose"ongoing, unreasonable risks of physical harm."

The suit cited "allergic and-or sensitization response" to the uniforms, which are worn by flight attendants and some ground workers.

The uniforms came out in 2016, and employees have been required to wear them since May 2018.

Delta said it tested the uniforms and believes all the mandatory components of the uniform are safe.

The suit claims employee tests found unacceptably high levels of chemicals and heavy metals, including formaldehyde and mercury.

Lands' End did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.