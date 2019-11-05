Democrat Beshear is apparent winner in Kentucky governor race, a blow to Trump

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear pulled off an upset Tuesday night in an apparent victory over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, NBC News reports.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, has ruled the election too close to call.

The apparent victory is a blow to President Trump, who publically backed Bevin.

Trump had campaigned with Bevin in Lexington yesterday, where Trump said that a loss by the GOP governor would be portrayed as Trump's having suffered "the greatest defeat in the history of the world,” NBC News reports.

Bevin is not conceding his close race against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in Kentucky, AP reports.

Bevin told his supporters that the process needs to be followed in such a close race - an apparent reference to the process of checking to ensure ballots were reported and added correctly.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, the candidates were separated by less than 10,000 votes. Beshear was leading with 49.4 percent, or 706,865 votes, to Bevin's 48.7 percent, or 696,918 votes, NBC News reports.

