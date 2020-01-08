Democrat Polack announces bid for Congress against Steil

Democratic political newcomer Roger Polack is running for Congress in southeast Wisconsin, challenging Republican freshman Rep. Bryan Steil.

Polack is an attorney and former civilian and intelligence officer. He announces his candidacy on Wednesday. Kenosha attorney and 2018 Democratic candidate for governor Josh Pade is also running against Steil.

The primary is Aug. 11 and the general election is Nov. 3. Steil was elected in 2018, replacing former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and is completing his first term in Congress. His campaign spokesman Alex Walker did not immediately return a message seeking comment.