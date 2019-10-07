Democratic lawmakers roll-out fall priorities in the legislature

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature rolled out their priorities for the upcoming session on Monday.

Their plan is called "Forward Together." They are pushing for the following priorities: affordable health care, clean water, raising the minimum wage, and universal background checks.

"Representative Vos and Senator Fitzgerald refused to get the job done this legislative session and the people of our state cannot wait any longer, "said State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton). "The inaction of the gerrymandered majority has families worried they might not see their problems addressed in this legislative session. My colleagues and I are here with Governor Evers ready to work for Wisconsin. The Republican leadership had their chance to fulfill the promises made. Now, we invite our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to join us in working to deliver on the issues our constituents care about most.”

Democratic State Rep. Chris Taylor is also hopeful that legalizing medical marijuana will get consideration given that her bill has bipartisan support. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has also been open to the idea.