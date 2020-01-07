Democrats focus on Wisconsin for 2020 convention, election

The leader of the Democratic National Convention promises that the event in Milwaukee this summer will be focused more on substance than spectacle as part of a strategy to be more successful in key states like Wisconsin.

Joe Solmonese spoke about plans for the convention during a media event Tuesday. He says Democrats failed in 2016 to communicate as effectively as they could have in key states like Wisconsin.

The event will bring an estimated 50,000 people to Milwaukee and the surrounding area for the convention and more than 1,000-related events, bringing added emphasis to the importance of Wisconsin in the presidential race.