Wis. Democrats propose moving elections to mail-in for rest of 2020

Wisconsin Democrats introduced a new bill that would move all elections to mail-in ballots this year, and thereby canceling all in-person voting.

According to a release Thursday, the LRB-5972 bill would be part of an effort to "preserve voter rights while keeping voters and poll workers safe."

According to the release, the following Democratic State Representatives support the proposed bill: Gordon Hintz, Dianne Hesselbein, Mark Spreitzer and Steve Doyle.

This comes days after Wisconsin's Spring Election, in which thousands of people across the state waited for hours at polling stations because many closed. Thousands of others either received their absentee ballot after the deadline, or never received their ballots at all.

The WEC may even extend the 'Safer at Home' order if they find that that election led to more confirmed coronavirus cases in our state, compared to neighboring states.

A PDF of a press release outlining the proposed bill is attached to this article.