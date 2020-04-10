Democrats propose up to $25K in hazard pay for frontline workers

New York Senator Chuck Schumer announced a new proposal to reward front line workers in the fight with COVID-19.

The proposed ‘Heroes Fund’ would be part of the ‘Phase 4’ coronavirus relief bill and would have two main parts, the Senate Minority Leader explained.

“We're not going to stop until we beat this coronavirus, but we know we can't beat it without these brave frontline heroes. The hazard pay we are offering them is well deserved and well needed,” Schumer said.

The first part would have front-line workers deemed essential and additional $13 an hour hazard pay, up to $25,000, while the second section offers an additional $15,000 to incentivize and recruit the workforce needed to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not all heroes wear capes these days. Some wear masks; some wear gloves. Some just wear an apron when they're cutting the meat or serving the food, but these people are definitely, definitely our heroes,” he added.

