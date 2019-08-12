Dense fog and thunderstorms expected Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO MORNING FOG AND SHOWERS/T-STORMS THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING.
*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10:00 A.M. ***
Dense fog will be seen across the region this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. As low pressure exits to the east, a few scattered showers may redevelop Tuesday afternoon.
TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON.
HIGH: 78
WIND: NE 5
TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
LOW: 64
WIND: E 5-10
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.
HIGH: 81
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.
HIGH: 74
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 77