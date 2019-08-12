Dense fog and thunderstorms expected Monday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO MORNING FOG AND SHOWERS/T-STORMS THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING.

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10:00 A.M. ***

Dense fog will be seen across the region this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. As low pressure exits to the east, a few scattered showers may redevelop Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 78

WIND: NE 5

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

LOW: 64

WIND: E 5-10

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 81

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 74

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77