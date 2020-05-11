Dental app allows orthodontists and dentists to keep up with appointments

Under the 'safer at home' order dentists and orthodontists are only allowed to open for emergency appointments. Dr. Pelsue, Smile Doctors by Pelsue Orthodontics, started using the dental monitoring app to keep up with check-up appointments.

The app prompts patients to take pictures for their teeth from certain angles then upload the photos for Dr. Pelsue to review. Once he reviews the photo he will have a virtual meeting with the patient to go over his findings and recommendations.

"Let's say we haven't seen someone since January at the office, it gives them that reassurance that things are OK, things are moving along or it allows us to re-encourage rubber band wearing and brushing things like that," Dr. Pelsue said.

Smile Doctors by Pelsue Orthodontics has two locations. One in Janesville and one in Madison. These two locations are part of the Smile Doctors organization that has 220 locations across the country who are also using this app.

Dr. Pelsue said they plan to keep the app and virtual meetings once they are allowed to re-open for check-up appointments because it offers patients and their families more flexibility.

"Work with them at a time that does work for them versus having to necessarily take off work, take off school and it shortens the visit a little bit too so you know if they have a few minutes while they are working from home currently, they can take a break and do the appointment," Dr. Pelsue said.

Smile Doctors by Pelsue Orthodontics is taking new patients with the help of this app and virtual appointments. More information about new patient virtual consultation click here.