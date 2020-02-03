Dental hygienist students offer kids free dental care next week

Dental hygienist students and instructors at Madison College plan to spend next week putting a smile on kids' faces and making sure that grin can be as bright as can be.

For three days, children between the ages of 3 and 17 will be able to get free cleanings, X-rays, and sealants, Madison College spokesperson Bill Bessette explained..

The clinics will be held on Feb. 10, 12, and 14, from 7:30 a.m. until noon, in Room 151 of the College's Health Education Building, at 1705 Hoffman Street.

Parents will need to set up an appointment for their kid and will need to stay with them the entire time, Bessette noted. Appointments can be set up by calling 608-258-2400.

The event is part of National Children's Dental Health Month. Bessette said approximately 150 kids received.