Department of Revenue moves deadlines to July

More tax filing and payment deadlines have been pushed back to July 15, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The new deadlines will conform with recently released IRS Notice 2020-23, which makes it easier for taxpayers to comply. This notice automatically moves deadlines for filings and payments due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.

Summary of the new guidance, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue:



Extensions for filing returns



Income/franchise and pass-through withholding returns due on or after April 1, 2020, and before July 15, 2020 are extended to July 15, 2020.



Extensions for return payments



Income/franchise and pass-through withholding tax due on or after April 1, 2020, and before July 15, 2020, will not accrue interest or penalties until July 16, 2020.



Waiver of Underpayment Interest (UPI) on estimated payments



UPI will not apply to income/franchise and pass-through withholding returns with a tax year ending on December 31, 2019, or returns that are due on or after April 1, 2020 and before July 15, 2020.



Extensions for estimated payments of Income/Franchise and Pass-Through Withholding Tax



Estimated payments due on or after April 1, 2020, and before July 15, 2020 are extended to July 15,2020. Note: 1st quarter estimated payments are generally due April 15, 2020, and 2nd quarter estimated payments are generally due June 15, 2020.



Federal economic impact payments (stimulus payments)



Federal economic impact payments are not taxable for federal or Wisconsin income tax purposes. The IRS will not use the payment to pay federal or state tax debts but will use it to pay past due child support payments that the states have reported to the IRS (Treasury Offset Program Bulletin 2020-8).

"It is a very good thing that the IRS has now provided certainty on this issue of estimated quarterly payments," said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. " In this time of crisis, we at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue will continue to do whatever we can to assist individuals and small businesses."

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online at www.revenue.wi.gov.