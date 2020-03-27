Department of Workforce Development explains how to file for unemployment

Over the last two weeks, Wisconsin state agencies have received more than 135,000 unemployment claims.

The Department of Workforce Development explains what people need to do when filing for unemployment.

NBC15 News has received many phone calls from viewers asking questions and explaining that they’ve had trouble getting a hold of state agencies when applying for unemployment benefits.

Our crews reached out to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to ask what people should do when filing for unemployment.

Employees said to first, go to the Department of Workforce Development website. Click on the ‘Apply for Unemployment Benefits’ button and then click on ‘Apply for Benefits Here.’

The unemployment benefits page also allows visitors to read frequently asked questions and watch a detailed help video.

"If people have issues logging on to the internet, they should continue to try to log on, perhaps go to a neighbor's house or a friend's [house],” Program and Policy Analyst Emily Savard said. “I know that's tough with social distancing right now, but I would suggest to try to log on."

Savard encourages finding internet access because the department is receiving thousands of calls every day. To put that into perspective, at one point Thursday, the DWD received about 200 calls in 15 seconds.

Savard also said no one has to pay for unemployment, and if you’re contacted by someone asking you for money in the process, it’s likely a scam.