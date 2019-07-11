Departments team up to stop stolen car in Dane County, arrest three teens

Three 14-year-old boys have been arrested after stealing a car and leading multiple departments on a chase Thursday morning.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., a Fitchburg officer saw a stolen car in the area of the Verona Road Frontage and Atticus Way. The officer tried to stop the car, but it drove away. Then, a Town of Madison officer spotted the vehicle and was able to successfully put out a tire deflation device, but the car kept going.

A Wisconsin State Trooper then saw the car on the Beltline, just as one of the front tires came off the rim. The car finally came to a stop on the highway near Park Street, but then all three teens got out and starting running.

Officers were able to catch the driver and one of the passengers after a chase, and the final passenger was tracked down by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office K9.

All three of the 14-year-old boys were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, and are being held on multiple charges.

The Fitchburg Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, University Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Town of Madison Police Department.