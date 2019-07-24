Deputies: Woman wears stolen dentures to meeting with probation officer

Deputies in an Indiana county say a woman is facing charges after she wore stolen dentures to her meeting with a probation officer.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that a deputy took a report of stolen dentures from a woman on Monday. The woman told the deputy that Joann Childers stole the teeth and was wearing them around.

Another deputy spoke with a Jennings County probation officer who said Childers was wearing teeth during her meeting that weren't her's. The probation officer suspected the teeth were stolen.

A deputy found Childers Wednesday and asked her about the theft. The deputy found the stolen dentures in plain sight.

Childers will be facing a theft charge.