Deputies investigate three reports of stolen cars over the weekend

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said they responded to three reports of stolen vehicles over the weekend.

The first happened on Borchers Beach Road in the town of Westport, the second happened on Saracen Way in the town of Middleton, and the third incident happened on North Kollath Road in the town of Springdale.

Deputies said the homeowners on Borchers Beach Road realized their 2017 BMW was gone on Saturday around 10 a.m. The suspects entered the garage sometime overnight through an unlocked garage door. The key fob had been left inside the vehicle.

At 2:18 a.m. Monday, the homeowners on Saracen Way reported their 2015 Lexus ES stolen from their driveway. Deputies said a second vehicle had been left unlocked in the driveway, allowing the suspects to use the garage door opener to access the garage. The suspects then entered the home and took both sets of car keys.

Then at 5:38 a.m. Monday, a homeowner on North Kollath Road discovered his 2017 Kia Sportage missing. Officials said the suspects entered through an unlocked garage door. They stole the car, a purse, wallet and various electronics.

The Sheriff's Office said they are investigating these incidents and remind residents to not only lock vehicles at all times of day, but also to secure entrances to homes and garages.