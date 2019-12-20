Deputies respond to 2 overdose incidents 1.5 hours apart, Dane Co. Sheriff Office says

Three people were revived Thursday afternoon after they overdosed and were unresponsive, said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to spokeswoman Elise Schaffer, the first incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on Bruns Avenue in Blooming Grove. She said deputies and EMS arrived and found a 53-year-old man and 60-year-old woman had overdosed.

Schaffer said the man was given Narcan and revived at the home and the woman, Cathy L. Byndom, was revived at a hospital. Byndom was arrested for child neglect because she was watching a relative’s children at the time of the incident. The children were returned to their mother.

The second incident happened at 2:18 p.m. at a home on Tower Road in the Town of Dunn. Schaffer said a 30-year-old man overdosed and was unresponsive. She said a deputy used Narcan and the man regained consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital and Schaffer said he will be referred to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.

On Jan. 21 the Midland United Methodist Church and the Northwest Dane Cares Coalition is sponsoring Narcan training at 6 p.m. at the church located at 10235 CTH KP in Mazomanie. The training is free and open to the public. To register, contact Pastor John Oliver at 608-767-2258 or Doug McLain at 608-316-1118.