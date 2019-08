Dane County deputies used Narcan to save a man who overdosed Wednesday night in the town of Rutland.

Officials said they were called to an address on State Highway 138 at 7:25 p.m. A man was found unconscious outside the residence and Narcan was successfully administered.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the 27-year-old Stoughton man has a history of opiate addiction. He was transported to a hospital and will be referred to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.