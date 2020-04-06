Deputies warn consumers of online COVID-19 scams

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning people of several online scams associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the FBI issued a warning that people are receiving fake emails claiming to be from the CDC. The emails contain links to malware or ransomware.

The FBI warning urges people to:



Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails



Not open email attachments from sources you don't recognize



Use trusted sources, such as government websites, for up-to-date information

Officials also said there has been an increase in phishing emails seeking donations or asking to verify personal information.

The warning said the government will not ask people for their personal information via email. If someone wants donations in cash or by gift card/wiring money, don't do it. Always verify a charity's authenticity before donating, and again, do not click links or open attachments from unrecognized senders.

Finally, the Food and Drug Administration said there is currently no approved COVID-19 home testing kit. If you have seen or bought one of these alleged tests, contact your local law enforcement agency.

You can also report COVID-19 scams to the FDA directly at FDA-COVID-19-Fraudulent-Products@fda.hhs.gov.

