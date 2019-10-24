Graphic: Deputy hit by distracted driver at school crossing in SC

A deputy working in a school crossing zone at an elementary school was hit by a distracted driver Thursday morning, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was working at Lugoff Elementary School when a driver plowed into her. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office/WIS)

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was working at Lugoff Elementary School when a driver plowed into her around 7:10 a.m., throwing her body.

She had the blue lights activated on her patrol car and she was wearing a bright yellow reflective jacket when she was hit.

Miraculously, the sheriff’s office said the deputy is going to be OK. They released a video of the incident on their Facebook page to warn people about the dangers of distracted driving.

The video shows the driver did not slow down before he hit the deputy. He admitted to police he was looking at his phone instead of the road.

Witnesses at the scene say the car was going 40 mph in the school zone.

Officials said Cockrell was alert and talking before she was taken to a hospital in Columbia for treatment. She is doing well and expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, according to KCSO.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. So far, no charges have been announced.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.

