Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

You knew it was coming. Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter is on his way to Coopertown, the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Only one voter didn't vote for the 14-time All-Star and five-time world champion shortstop, giving Jeter 396 out of 397 votes for induction. His 99.7 percent of the vote places him just behind his one-time teammate Mariano Rivera, who was elected unanimously last year.

While Jeter made it in his first year of eligibility, Larry Walker had to wait until his last. The slugger picked up 76.6 percent of the vote (players need 75 percent to get in) in his 10th and final year of eligibility. The Hall of Fame pointed out his 22 percent jump over the previous year is the largest increase for any player on the brink of elimination.

Born in British Columbia, Walker is the second Canadian-born player elected to the Hall of Fame, following Ontario-native Ferguson Jenkins. He will also be the first former Colorado Rockies player to be inducted.

Of the players who didn't make the cut, pitcher Curt Shilling came the closest at 70 percent. Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, legends whose elections have been clouded by the Steroid Era grabbed 61 percent and 60.7 percent respectively. Gary Sheffield, who played his first four years in a Brewers uniform, picked up 30.5 percent.

But, there is one Brewers great who will be enshrined this year. Catcher Ted Simmons was previously selected by the Veterans Committee and will be inducted along with Jeter and Walker during the Hall's Induction Weekend in July.

The late Major League Players Association executive director Marvin Miller was also named by the Veterans Committee.