Design for a Difference makes its mark on Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center

Designers and volunteers revealed a refreshed and revamped Wil Mar Neighborhood Center this weekend.

The new center is all part of Design for a Difference, a national program working to makeover spaces at local charities.

FLOOR360 in Madison has sponsored the event for the past five years. NBC15 News is also a proud media sponsor.

A team of 50 volunteer designers from across the Madison area took months to plan the redesign. For the last two weeks, volunteers worked to give new life to the center.

“This is spectacular, I don't think there are enough adjectives I could come up with. I just have to roll them off: spectacular, fabulous, unbelievable, this is what it was, this is what it is now,” says Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

Organizers with FLOOR360 say more than 200 businesses came together for the event, donating about $700,000 for the project.

