Design for a Difference seeking nominations for 2020 project

Every year Design for a Difference chooses one non-profit facility that needs an interior makeover. The project is looking for their 2020 recipient.

Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center was the non-profit facility chosen for 2019. The center received an almost $700,000 renovation. Design for a Difference was launched in 2014 and in the last five years has also renovated the Respite Center at RISE, the Rainbow Project, Centro Hispano and the East Madison Community Center.

Design for a Difference works with FLOOR360, local interior designer volunteers and local businesses to help transform spaces into beautiful and functional spaces that allow the non-profit to focus on their services. Over the last five years, more than 20,000 people have been impacted by this project and almost $2 million dollars has gone back to the community for these renovation projects. Funds donated by FLOOR360, the interior designers and local businesses.

This year, anyone can nominate a non-profit facility, even if you are an employee, that you believe needs an interior makeover. Design for a Difference is accepting applications until February 29.

If you would like to nominate a non-profit facility for this year's Design for a Difference makeover click here.