Despite higher use of home Wi-Fi, Internet providers say networks are fine

Despite more people isolated and using their home Wi-Fi around the clock, major Internet providers say their networks are still stable.

TDS, Frontier Communications and Spectrum all reported higher Internet use around the time of isolation recommendations.

A Spectrum spokesperson wrote, in part, “We have seen some increased daytime network activity — especially in areas with larger COVID-19 closures — but levels remain well below capacity and typical peak evening usage in most markets.”

TDS further explained that traffic has spread throughout the day, no longer congested in the late evening.

“In many instances, people are looking for a break from being on their connected devices all day long,” Drew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at TDS, said. “So where we traditionally see folks come home from work or school in the evening, get on, do their homework or entertain themselves-- we're seeing that take place through the course of the day.”

But TDS customer Kevin Haynie said his connection still slows down during the late evening, disrupting video calls and video games. Haynie explained in those situations, “Everything is extremely real time. You need up to the—literally-- millisecond.”

One way to check Internet speed is at speedtest.net.

To improve your speed, try placing your modem and router in a central spot in your home and avoid signal blockers like microwaves and baby monitors. Also place your router away from obstructions, such as cabinets and windows.

Petersen advises, “If you have a very important conference call or meeting, plug directly into your connections.” He added that problems can also occur from outdated devices.

