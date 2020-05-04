Despite losing millions in travel spending this year, Wisconsin tourism officials remain optimistic

Officials are sharing information about how much the pandemic is costing Wisconsin’s tourism industry and the price tag is in the billions.

Wisconsin’s Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney says while this is a tough time for the travel industry and its workers, there is hope for the road ahead.

On the first day of National Travel and Tourism week, officials are releasing state numbers for 2019. With $22.2 billion dollars in travel revenue, 2019 was Wisconsin tourism’s biggest financial year on record. With stay-at-home orders still in place, the 2020 outlook however is likely to be much different.

“In the last 7 weeks, the U.S Travel Association reports that Wisconsin has lost $1.27 billion in travel spending just in our state alone," said Sara Meaney.

Much of the state’s travel revenue last year came straight from Madison but this year, officials say they saw dozen of staple events cancelled for the first time in history. "We're just so sorry that these events won’t be available to any of us for this season but we look forward to them next year," said Deb Archer, President and CEO of Destination Madison.

Tourism officials across the state say while the 2019 numbers are a dramatic contrast to the current state of the industry, it’s important to highlight because it shows the potential Wisconsin can reach when things eventually return to normal. Last year Dane County tourism spending reached $1.4 billion and hospitality employment topped 22,600.

Destination Madison says getting tourism back on track directly benefits households in Dane County. In 2019, the local tax revenue collected from travel provided the equivalent of $760 worth of government services for each Dane County household.

“Even though Madison can’t welcome visitors right now, we are all looking forward to the day when we can safely welcome everyone to come and enjoy all our unique Madison experiences - including our beautiful environment, our neighborhoods, our local food scene, our wide variety of entertainment options and more,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

For 2019, Middleton is reporting $176 million in tourism expenditures. Officials there say Middleton tourism supported 1,836 jobs through its seven hotels, food and beverage, recreation and transportation. State and local governments gained $35 million in tax revenue through Middleton tourism.

Both state and local officials are gearing up for travel’s comeback, whenever that may be. The state department of tourism says they must be prepared for when travel restrictions begin to ease and people begin looking for places to visit.

Wisconsin Dells is already preparing to welcome visitors back, focusing on finding ways to help people feel safe. Romy Snyder, President and CEO of Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau says safety and cleanliness is very important and area businesses are coming up with plans for when things reopen.

The tourism department is also using data to understand how travelers are feeling about the pandemic week by week. They say overall, 50 percent of people have dropped travel plans this year all together. Of those who haven’t, 82 percent have altered their plans in some way, with 22 percent choosing to drive instead of fly.

Meany says this is positive news for Wisconsin. "Wisconsin is very well positioned to welcome people by being close by ...by being very accessible, easy to get to, easy to travel through and also quite affordable," she said.

Officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to embrace the spirit of travel by supporting local businesses and helping their neighbors. “Although we can’t meet in person, we are seeing our residents staying connected, unified and supportive of each other from afar. When the time is right, the travel and tourism industry will be integral in healing our state’s economy. But it is the spirit of travel that will heal our morale,” added Meaney.

