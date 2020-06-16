Details: Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center reopens to public use

New details are being released after it was announced that the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center would reopen for public use.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says that the range will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 15, 2020.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Fees are $10 per person, per day and must be paid by cash or check.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Minors must be at least 12-years-old and present proof of enrollment or completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Program.

Target stand are provided at the range. Shooters should bring ear and eye protection, paper targets and their own ammunition.

Social distancing restrictions will also be in place:

All individuals entering the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center will be required to wear a mask, no exceptions.



Masks will not be required while outside.

When entering the facility, please stay at least 6 feet away from the person next in line.

Shooting lanes on the range will be restricted to every other lane to provide distance between shooters.

Disinfectant/hand sanitizer will be available upon entering the facility.

Length of time spent at the range will be at the discretion of staff based on the number of individuals waiting to shoot.

The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center is located at 5184 HWY 19 in the town of Westport.