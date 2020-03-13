Detective with Mayville PD unexpectedly dies, no foul play found

Authorities are investigating after a detective with the Mayville Police Department unexpectedly died on Thursday.

According to a release from the department, Detective Dennis “Tug” Hockers suddenly died in Grand Chute. At this time, no foul play is expected.

The death is under investigation by the Grand Chute Police Department and the Outagamie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hockers served the Mayville Police Department for more than 28 years.

"The Mayville Police Department is asking the community to keep Detective Hockers’ family and friends in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect their privacy during this very difficult time," according to a release on Friday.