Determined Janesville mom runs marathon while pregnant

A countless number of events have been cancelled due to COVID-19, including the Milwaukee Marathon this past weekend.

But for 38-year-old Meliessa Kegler of Janesville, she was determined to run the 26.2 miles even at 19 weeks pregnant.

“I mean, it’s weird. I mean any woman will tell you, pregnancy makes everything weird,” Kegler said with a laugh. “When I originally signed up for the marathon, I guess I was pregnant but I didn’t know, which probably wouldn’t have stopped me,”

She’s been training for months and when the race was canceled, she decided design her own course around Janesville. Kegler mapped out a roughly 6.5 mile loop that she ran four times.

“A marathon is all mental. There is training that goes into it but that last 26. 2 miles is just a celebration of what you’ve been through to get to that point,”

Kegler ran the race alone but she had plenty of support from family and friends along her route.

“I knew this was going to be a very lonely race, so I was I little nervous about that. But I never, never felt like I was alone, it was really weird,” she said. “Even when there was nobody on the course, I was looking for people,”

This is actually Kegler’s eighth marathon. Of those eight races, she has now run three of them while pregnant, including the 2017 Boston Marathon.

“What I wish everyone could understand is doesn’t have to be fast, it doesn’t have to be pretty -- a finish is a finish,” she said. “And I know the regret I would feel if it didn’t at least try, that doesn’t feel good and I know I could at least try. I feel like trying was the only option,”

Kegler says she finished her race in 4 hours and 53 minutes.

