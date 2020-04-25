Detroit Lions select Quintez Cephus in fifth round of NFL draft

Quintez Cephus will begin his NFL dreams in Detroit after being selected by the Lions with the no. 166 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cephus started 18 games during his career at Wisconsin finishing with 1,496 career receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Macon, Georgia native earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades after hauling in 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Referred to as "Q" by his teammates, Cephus made his biggest splash at the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State, when both the Buckeyes defensive backs, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette said Quintez was the toughest receiver they had to cover this year.

With Quintez Cephus on full display as one of the most talented receivers in country last night, against one of the best secondaries in the nation, his most impressive catch had an impressive throw by Jack Coan. Buried in the pocket, taking a hard hit, made a money throw. pic.twitter.com/hoNc1XRHEo — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 9, 2019

Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette of Ohio State both go in the first round. The two Buckeyes both agreed that Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus was the toughest receiver they had to cover last season.



Q had 10 catches for 179 yards in UW's two games vs OSU. — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) April 24, 2020

Both Arnette and Okudah went on to be selected in the first round of the draft, now Cephus will join Okudah in Detroit.

