Detroit Lions select Quintez Cephus in fifth round of NFL draft

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus celebrates after scoring against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.
Sat 2:25 PM, Apr 25, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Quintez Cephus will begin his NFL dreams in Detroit after being selected by the Lions with the no. 166 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cephus started 18 games during his career at Wisconsin finishing with 1,496 career receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Macon, Georgia native earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades after hauling in 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Referred to as "Q" by his teammates, Cephus made his biggest splash at the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State, when both the Buckeyes defensive backs, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette said Quintez was the toughest receiver they had to cover this year.

Both Arnette and Okudah went on to be selected in the first round of the draft, now Cephus will join Okudah in Detroit.

 